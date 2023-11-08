Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 951 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,749. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

