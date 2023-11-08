Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $527,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 53,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 499,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

