Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.06. 437,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,358. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

