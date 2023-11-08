Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $3,124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,146,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,730,762.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,063 shares of company stock valued at $142,046,169 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.28.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.54. 548,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,506,600. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a PE ratio of 133.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

