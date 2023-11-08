Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.57. 85,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.01 and its 200-day moving average is $274.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

