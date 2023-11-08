Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.69. 99,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.