Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

