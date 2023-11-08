International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.56. 379,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,194. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,612,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after buying an additional 1,253,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

