International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.72 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMXI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of International Money Express from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

IMXI stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.55. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $24,203,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,330,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,242 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in International Money Express by 340.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 283,818 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in International Money Express by 1,963.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 208,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in International Money Express by 256.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 281,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 202,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

