International Seaways, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Down 3.5 %

INSW stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 207,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.09. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. International Seaways had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.66 million. Analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $43,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,995. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

View Our Latest Report on International Seaways

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.