International Seaways, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

International Seaways Stock Down 3.5 %

INSW stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 207,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.09. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. International Seaways had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.66 million. Analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $43,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,995. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

