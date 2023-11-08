Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,775,093 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 670,503 shares.The stock last traded at $22.38 and had previously closed at $22.40.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 33,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 39.4% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 336,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 95,140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 19.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 156,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 97.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.