Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 9.6% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,079,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $372.15. 8,483,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,610,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.52 and a 200 day moving average of $359.54. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

