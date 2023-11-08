Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 401.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,092 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 356.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 375.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $33.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.