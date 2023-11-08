Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

