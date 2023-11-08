Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dover (DOV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dover (NYSE: DOV):

10/25/2023 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $145.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $177.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Dover had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $140.00.

10/2/2023 – Dover was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/13/2023 – Dover was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average of $141.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

