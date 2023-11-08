Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/1/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.
- 10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $25.00.
Shares of ZI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. 270,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,167. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $33.07.
In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
