Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $25.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. 270,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,167. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $33.07.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after buying an additional 13,211,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,628,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,792,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

