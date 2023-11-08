Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2023 – United Airlines was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/19/2023 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $57.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – United Airlines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $60.00.

10/4/2023 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $75.00.

10/2/2023 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2023 – United Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

United Airlines stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

