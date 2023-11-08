Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equifax (EFX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equifax (NYSE: EFX) recently:

10/23/2023 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/20/2023 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $196.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $175.00.

10/5/2023 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Equifax had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $232.00 to $208.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Equifax stock opened at $183.83 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.6% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 810,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 289,875 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $1,960,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $1,860,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 33.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

