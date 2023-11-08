Investment House LLC Buys Shares of 116,197 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 116,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 151,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 464,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

