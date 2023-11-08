Investment House LLC Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,455 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 43,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 433,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 98.0% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

