Investment House LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment House LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

