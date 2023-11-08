Investment House LLC Has $512,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138,413 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Barclays reduced their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of JD opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

