Investment House LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

INTC opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

