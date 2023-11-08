Investment House LLC Invests $838,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Shares of ENPH opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.01.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

