Investment House LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of F opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

