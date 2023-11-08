Investment House LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Investment House LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 580 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,490,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

VRTX stock opened at $378.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.68 and a 200 day moving average of $349.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $387.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,161 shares of company stock valued at $14,180,275. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.