Investment House LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 101,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 159,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

