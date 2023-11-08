Investment House LLC Sells 160 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $648.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $654.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $674.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.