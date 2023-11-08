Investment House LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Freshpet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,098,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,024,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,015,000 after purchasing an additional 775,499 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,691,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,959,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Freshpet by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,344,000 after purchasing an additional 458,570 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

