Investment House LLC Sells 3,955 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 14.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

IBM opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.93 and its 200 day moving average is $137.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

