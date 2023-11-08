Investment House LLC Sells 424 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,179,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Price Performance
Biogen stock opened at $245.61 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen
In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.21.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
