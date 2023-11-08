Investment House LLC Trims Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.