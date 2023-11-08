Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Announces None Dividend of $4.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 4.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $3.46.

Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Investors Title Stock Performance

Shares of ITIC stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.96. The company has a market cap of $276.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.84. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $127.71 and a 1-year high of $167.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter.

ITIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Title in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 112.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 61.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 36,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Investors Title by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Articles

