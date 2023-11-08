IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th.

IPGP stock opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $840,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,279,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,594,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $840,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,279,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,594,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $80,132.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,208,298 over the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

