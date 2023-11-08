Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.
