IQVIA (IQV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/3/2023 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2023 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2023 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $253.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2023 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $248.00.
- 10/17/2023 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $239.00 to $248.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2023 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $240.00.
- 10/10/2023 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $229.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2023 – IQVIA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2023 – IQVIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2023 – IQVIA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2023 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/20/2023 – IQVIA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $200.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86.
In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
