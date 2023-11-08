iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.30

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 77568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRBT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $814.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $236.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 36.24%. Analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iRobot by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of iRobot by 1,392.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 120,433 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

