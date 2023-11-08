Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.6% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 196,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $526,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.7% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,846,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,645,000 after acquiring an additional 192,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $35,392,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. 1,001,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,641,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.