iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,390,000 after purchasing an additional 62,466 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 103,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

