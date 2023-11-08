iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.21

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGGGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.21 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 337733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,862,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,616 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,307,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 442,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

