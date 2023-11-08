iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 219,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 155,399 shares.The stock last traded at $39.00 and had previously closed at $39.11.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

