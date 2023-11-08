iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.