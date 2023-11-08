iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. 7,374,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55. The company has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.