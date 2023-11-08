iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. 1,688,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,904,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

