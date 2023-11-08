iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) is Column Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $34,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 134,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $60.05. 300,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,842. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

