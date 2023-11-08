iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after acquiring an additional 999,326 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $439.00. 402,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.18 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.85 and a 200-day moving average of $435.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

