iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Cut by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

