iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Lifted by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after buying an additional 27,699,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after buying an additional 4,970,882 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,302,000 after buying an additional 3,098,930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,598,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,293,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 871,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

