iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,979 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

