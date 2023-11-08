iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 551,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,845. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

